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Kardemir Çelik receives loan approval for rolling mill modernization investment

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 15:00:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Izmir-based steel producer Kardemir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. has announced that it has received loan approval to finance its rolling mill modernization project. Accordingly, China's state-owned export credit insurance agency Sinosure approved the loan facility on November 9, 2026, to finance the planned rolling mill modernization investment worth a total of €22.35 million.

The company stated that it expects the investment to contribute positively to the development of its sustainable production capacity, strengthening its competitiveness in international markets and improving its cost structure and profitability in the medium and long term.

Commenting on the matter, Özlem Bakırel, Kardemir Çelik board member, stated, “The approval we received under China's Sinosure mechanism for our rolling mill modernization project is an important indication of our ability to access international financing sources and our company's investment vision. With this investment, we aim to increase efficiency in our production processes while making our cost structure more competitive. We will continue to strengthen our position in global markets and support our sustainable growth through investments in technology and modernization.”

Kardemir Çelik's net profit declines in Jan-Sept 2026

Meanwhile, Kardemir Çelik has also announced its financial results for the January-September period of 2026. In the given period, the company's net profit decreased by 28.41 percent year on year to TRY 953.84 million ($19.0 million), while its sales revenue increased by 16.25 percent year on year to TRY 21.8 billion ($434.0 million). In addition, the company's operating profit rose by 4.27 percent to TRY 2.15 billion ($42.8 million).

Kardemir Çelik stated that it started construction of its new large section rolling mill in the first quarter of 2026, with production scheduled to begin in 2027. The company aims to expand its product range with the new facility.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports Investments 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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