Nova Steel announces layoffs, urges stronger Canadian steel demand and import enforcement

Montreal-based steel pipe producer Nova Steel has announced 36 temporary layoffs at its Saint-Patrick facility, effective November 13, amid declining orders attributed to unfairly priced imports. The company is urging Ottawa to strengthen trade enforcement and stimulate demand for Canadian steel.

Import competition weighs on pipe orders

Nova Steel, which describes itself as Canada's only producer of standard steel pipe, said its domestic market share remains below 25 percent despite investments exceeding $200 million in technology and buildings.

President and CEO Scott Jones said shrinking order backlogs have necessitated shift reductions. He warned that the layoffs could become permanent, with further job losses possible, unless additional measures are introduced within two to three months.

Company seeks stronger procurement requirements

Nova reaffirmed its commitment to Canadian hot rolled coil for pipe production. Its products serve plumbing, heating, fire protection, mining, water well casing and fencing applications.

The company called for stronger action against dumped imports, a coordinated North American approach to steel protection, enforceable Canadian purchasing requirements across federal, provincial and municipal projects, and incentives encouraging private developers to source domestically.