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Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 2.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2026

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 12:35:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In October this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports increased by 16.4 percent year on year to $1.33 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $765 million, increasing by 3.9 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 2.4 percent to $12.10 billion, while the value of the country's iron and steel imports totaled $8.87 billion, down by 6.2 percent, both year on year.

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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