Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.1 percent in Jan-Jun 2026

In June this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 11.1 percent year on year to $1.06 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.15 billion, increasing by 22.2 percent year on year.

In the first six months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.1 percent to $6.91 billion, while the value of the country’s iron and steel imports totaled $5.34 billion, down by 11.9 percent, both year on year.