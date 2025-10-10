Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.7 percent in Jan-Sep 2025

In September this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved up by 0.6 percent year on year to $1.20 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $958 million, decreasing by 7.7 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $11.27 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $8.73 billion, down by 7.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.