Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.5 percent in Jan-Feb

In February this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved up by 14.3 percent year on year to $1.31 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.01 billion, increasing by 35.7 percent year on year.

In the first two months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $2.41 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $1.96 billion, up by 9.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.