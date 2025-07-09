Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.2 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 16.4 percent year on year to $1.19 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $942 million, decreasing by 15.6 percent year on year.

In the first half of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.2 percent to $7.52 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $6.06 billion, down by 4.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.