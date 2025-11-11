Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.8 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 10.1 percent year on year to $1.14 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $736 million, decreasing by 30.1 percent year on year.

In the first ten months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.8 percent to $12.41 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $9.46 billion, down by 9.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.