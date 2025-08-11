Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.2 percent in January-July 2025

In July this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 8.1 percent year on year to $1.21 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $845 million, decreasing by 18.6 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.2 percent to $8.73 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $6.91 billion, down by 6.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.