Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 8.4 percent in January-August 2025

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.4 percent in January-August 2025

Thursday, 11 September 2025 13:57:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 9.7 percent year on year to $1.34 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $862 million, decreasing by 16.1 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.4 percent to $10.07 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $7.77 billion, down by 7.6 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

