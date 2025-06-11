Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 6.5 percent in Jan-May

In May this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by three percent year on year to $1.39 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.05 billion, decreasing by nine percent year on year.

In the first five months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 6.5 percent to $6.33 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $5.12 billion, down by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.