 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down...

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 6.5 percent in Jan-May

Wednesday, 11 June 2025 10:36:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by three percent year on year to $1.39 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.05 billion, decreasing by nine percent year on year.

In the first five months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 6.5 percent to $6.33 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $5.12 billion, down by 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.4 percent in Jan-Apr

08 May | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.5 percent in Jan-Mar

11 Apr | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.5 percent in Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 24.6 percent in January

10 Feb | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 5.7 percent in 2024

10 Jan | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 6.3 percent in January-November

10 Dec | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.4 percent in January-October

11 Nov | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.9 percent in January-August

11 Sep | Steel News

Taiwan’s basic metal export orders up 0.4 percent in January-July

21 Aug | Steel News

Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 9.1 percent in January-July

09 Aug | Steel News