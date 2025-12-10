Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 13.8 percent year on year to $1.14 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $809 million, decreasing by 20.9 percent year on year.

In the first eleven months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.3 percent to $13.54 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $10.26 billion, down by 10.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.