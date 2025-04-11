Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 8.5 percent in Jan-Mar

In March this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 10.2 percent year on year to $1.307 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.07 billion, decreasing by 11.4 percent year on year.

In the first three months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 8.5 percent to $3.72 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $3.03 billion, up by one percent, both on year-on-year basis.