Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.4 percent in Jan-Apr

Thursday, 08 May 2025 14:52:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 4.1 percent year on year to $1.23 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.04 billion, decreasing by 2.6 percent year on year.

In the first four months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.4 percent to $4.95 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $4.07 billion, up by 0.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


