Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down nine percent in 2025

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 15.3 percent year on year to $1.16 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $766 million, decreasing by 21.4 percent year on year.

In 2025, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by nine percent to $14.7 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.03 billion, down by 11.7 percent, both compared to 2024.