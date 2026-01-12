 |  Login 
Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down nine percent in 2025

Monday, 12 January 2026 16:45:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In December last year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 15.3 percent year on year to $1.16 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $766 million, decreasing by 21.4 percent year on year.

In 2025, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by nine percent to $14.7 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $11.03 billion, down by 11.7 percent, both compared to 2024.


