Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 5.9 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In February this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 19 percent year on year to $1.06 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $586 million, decreasing by 42 percent year on year.

In the first two months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 5.9 percent to $2.27 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $1.31 billion, down by 33.3 percent, both on year-on-year basis.