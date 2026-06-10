Taiwan’s iron and steel export value down 7.5 percent in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports moved down by 4.8 percent year on year to $1.32 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country’s iron and steel import value totaled $1.10 billion, increasing by 5.1 percent year on year.

In the first five months of the year, the value of Taiwan’s iron and steel exports decreased by 7.5 percent to $5.86 billion, while the value of the country’s imports of iron and steel totaled $4.19 billion, down by 18.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.