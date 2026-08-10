Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 5.8 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

In July this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports increased by 8.5 percent year on year to $1.31 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $942.01 million, increasing by 11.6 percent year on year.

In the first seven months of the year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 5.8 percent to $8.23 billion, while the value of the country's iron and steel imports totaled $6.28 billion, down by 9.0 percent, both year on year.