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Taiwan's basic metal export orders up 10.6 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Wednesday, 23 September 2026 11:22:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to statistics released by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products totaled $2.34 billion in August this year, decreasing by 0.7 percent month on month and increasing by 26.8 percent year on year. In July, Taiwan's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products had amounted to $2.35 billion.

In the January-August period, the country's export orders for basic metals and basic metal products increased by 10.6 percent year on year to $16.99 billion.

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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