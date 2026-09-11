Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 6.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to $1.21 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $1.05 billion, increasing by 22.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 6.2 percent to $9.43 billion, while the value of the country's iron and steel imports totaled $7.33 billion, down by 5.5 percent, both year on year.