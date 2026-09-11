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Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 6.2 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Friday, 11 September 2026 14:50:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to $1.21 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $1.05 billion, increasing by 22.6 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 6.2 percent to $9.43 billion, while the value of the country's iron and steel imports totaled $7.33 billion, down by 5.5 percent, both year on year.

Tags: Taiwan Southeast Asia Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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