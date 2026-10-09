Taiwan's iron and steel export value down 4.3 percent in Jan-Sep 2026

In September this year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports increased by 11.7 percent year on year to $1.34 billion, according to the statistics issued by Taiwan's Ministry of Finance. In the given month, the country's iron and steel import value totaled $779.16 million, decreasing by 18.3 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, the value of Taiwan's iron and steel exports decreased by 4.3 percent to $10.78 billion, while the value of the country's iron and steel imports totaled $8.11 billion, down by seven percent, both year on year.