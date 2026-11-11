COP31: Turkey requires $300 billion in energy transition investments by 2040

Turkey will require approximately $300 billion in investments by 2040 to implement its energy transition strategy, including expanding renewable energy capacity, strengthening electricity infrastructure and improving energy efficiency, according to Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar.

Speaking at the International Energy Agency (IEA) Energy Ministers' Meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Bayraktar outlined the country's National Energy 2040 strategy, emphasizing the importance of electrification, energy security and international cooperation. Energy supply security has increasingly become a national security issue amid global economic and geopolitical challenges, while countries must also reduce emissions to meet their climate commitments, the minister stated.

281 GW of installed electricity capacity targeted by 2040

Turkey plans to increase its total installed electricity generation capacity from approximately 128 GW currently to 281 GW by 2040, according to Bayraktar. Of this capacity, 175 GW is expected to come from solar and wind energy, while the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity is targeted to increase from 63 percent to 77 percent over the same period.

The government also aims to commission 10 GW of nuclear power capacity as part of its efforts to establish a balanced, reliable and low-carbon energy system. Electrification is expected to play a central role in Turkey's energy transition, with the country seeking to shift its growing energy demand from oil and natural gas toward electricity, Bayraktar emphasized.

Energy storage and electricity interconnection investments to support renewable energy integration

The National Energy 2040 strategy also includes plans to develop 40 GWh of battery energy storage capacity and 15 GW of cross-border electricity interconnection capacity.

These investments are expected to support the integration of higher shares of renewable energy into the electricity system, strengthen grid resilience and facilitate regional energy cooperation, according to the minister. Energy efficiency was also identified as another key component of the country's long-term energy strategy.

Energy efficiency and electrification expected to generate $240 billion in savings

Turkey's National Energy Efficiency Action Plan, announced two years ago, aims to mobilize $20 billion in investments during the 2024-2035 period, Bayraktar stated. Combined with electrification, the planned energy efficiency measures are expected to generate cumulative savings of approximately $240 billion by 2040.

Achieving the country's energy transition objectives would require substantial financing, with total investment needs estimated at approximately $300 billion through 2040. Mobilizing this capital would depend on strong international partnerships, innovative technologies and a predictable investment environment, the minister emphasized.

Lastly, Turkey intends to play an active role in the global energy transition by strengthening its domestic energy infrastructure while contributing to regional and international energy supply security, according to Bayraktar. Implementing existing commitments and translating climate and energy targets into concrete investments would also be essential, he emphasized.