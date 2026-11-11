Turkey's Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii narrows net loss despite lower revenues in Jan-Sept 2026

Kocaeli-based Turkish steel wire and rope producer Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii AŞ. has announced its financial results for the first nine months of the current year.

In the given period, the company posted a net loss of TRY 689.54 million ($13.73 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 878.53 million recorded in the same period of the previous year, while its sales revenues decreased by 8.7 percent year on year to TRY 1.77 billion ($35.24 million). In addition, Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii's operating loss for the first nine months came to TRY 280.17 million ($5.58 million), compared to an operating loss of TRY 270.14 million recorded in the same period of 2025.

In the first nine months, the company's total steel rope sales value amounted to TRY 853.14 million ($16.98 million), decreasing by 15.6 percent, while its galvanized wire sales value fell by 6.8 percent to TRY 190.55 million ($3.79 million) and its spring wire sales dropped by 9.9 percent to TRY 350.59 million ($6.98 million), all on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, its prestressed concrete strand sales value increased by seven percent year on year to TRY 379.68 million ($7.56 million).

The company stated that the global economic slowdown and weaker economic activity resulted in slower sales processes in the countries where it operates. Çelik Halat added that, despite the contraction in the market having a negative impact on its operations, it expects positive business results in the long term amid expectations for lower raw material prices, reduced volatility in freight rates and its strategy to enter new export markets.