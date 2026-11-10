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Turkey's İDÇ posts wider net loss in January-September 2026, export sales rise 21%

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 11:49:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (İDÇ) has announced its financial and operational results for the first nine months of this year.

In the given period, the company registered a net loss of TRY 2.66 billion ($52.95 million), widening from a net loss of TRY 806.54 million in the first nine months of 2025, while its sales revenues decreased by eight percent year on year to TRY 54.93 billion ($1.09 billion). In addition, İDÇ reported an operating loss of TRY 2.30 billion ($45.80 million) for the first nine months of the year, compared to an operating profit of TRY 510.24 million in the same period of 2025.

In the January-September period, the company's steel billet output decreased by five percent year on year to 1.55 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 808,436 mt, rising by three percent. Meanwhile, 293,085 mt of rebar was produced by İDÇ's contractual partners in the given period, down three percent year on year. The company's steel section production decreased by eight percent year on year to 211,752 mt. Overall finished steel production in the given period decreased by 0.3 percent year on year to 1.31 million mt.

In the first nine months, the company's finished steel sales increased by four percent year on year to 1.34 million mt, while its billet sales decreased by 12 percent to 372,177 mt. İDÇ's export sales increased by 21 percent year on year to 530,335 mt, compared to 439,763 mt in the corresponding period of 2025. The company generated $312.25 million from exports during the first nine months of 2026, increasing by 21 percent year on year.

İDÇ stated that its steelmaking capacity stands at approximately 3.1 million mt per year, while the capacity utilization rate of its steelmaking facilities declined to 66 percent in the January-September period, compared to 70 percent in the same period of 2025. In addition, the company announced that its subsidiary İzdemir Enerji Elektrik Üretim A.Ş. has completed and commissioned its three-phase solar power plant investment in Manisa, with an installed capacity of 143.18 MWe. The facility is expected to generate approximately 256.12 million kWh of electricity annually.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports İDÇ 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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