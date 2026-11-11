US sets preliminary AD on tin mill products from Turkey

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its preliminary affirmative determination in the antidumping (AD) investigation concerning imports of tin mill products from Turkey.

The investigation covers the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and was initiated on May 5, 2026.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that tin mill products from Turkey are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. Accordingly, the estimated weighted-average dumping margins are determined at 42.06 percent for Tatrix Internation, 3.89 percent for Tosyali Toyo Celik A.S., Toscelik Profil ve Sac Endustrisi A.S. and all other exporters.

The DOC also preliminarily determined that critical circumstances exist for Tatrix Internation, while the same finding was not made for the other exporters and producers covered by the investigation.

The DOC stated that it will issue its final determination within 75 days of the November 5, 2026.

The investigation covers flat-rolled tin mill products coated or plated with tin, chromium or chromium oxides, including tinplate and tin-free steel. Certain electrolytically chromium-coated steel tape used in fiber optic and telecommunications cables is excluded from the investigation, subject to specified technical requirements.