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US sets preliminary AD on tin mill products from Turkey

Wednesday, 11 November 2026 14:23:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced its preliminary affirmative determination in the antidumping (AD) investigation concerning imports of tin mill products from Turkey.

The investigation covers the period from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, and was initiated on May 5, 2026.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that tin mill products from Turkey are being, or are likely to be, sold in the US at less than fair value. Accordingly, the estimated weighted-average dumping margins are determined at 42.06 percent for Tatrix Internation, 3.89 percent for Tosyali Toyo Celik A.S., Toscelik Profil ve Sac Endustrisi A.S. and all other exporters.

The DOC also preliminarily determined that critical circumstances exist for Tatrix Internation, while the same finding was not made for the other exporters and producers covered by the investigation.

The DOC stated that it will issue its final determination within 75 days of the November 5, 2026.

The investigation covers flat-rolled tin mill products coated or plated with tin, chromium or chromium oxides, including tinplate and tin-free steel. Certain electrolytically chromium-coated steel tape used in fiber optic and telecommunications cables is excluded from the investigation, subject to specified technical requirements.

Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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