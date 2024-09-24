Turkey’s Yazıcı Demir Çelik continues solar power investments

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the environmental impact assessment for local steel producer Yazıcı Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Turizm Ticaret A.Ş.’s solar power plant project in Afyonkarahisar has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 737 million ($21.58 million), a total of 79,368 panels will be installed. Approximately 20 percent of the investment cost is planned to be covered by equity capital and 80 percent by loans. The plant with a capacity of 40 MWe is expected to generate 77.63 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years.