 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Yazıcı Demir Çelik continues solar power investments

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 12:24:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the environmental impact assessment for local steel producer Yazıcı Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Turizm Ticaret A.Ş.’s solar power plant project in Afyonkarahisar has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 737 million ($21.58 million), a total of 79,368 panels will be installed. Approximately 20 percent of the investment cost is planned to be covered by equity capital and 80 percent by loans. The plant with a capacity of 40 MWe is expected to generate 77.63 million kWh of energy per year. Also, the lifespan of the project is expected to be 25 years.

In addition, the company will also build a solar power plant with a capacity of 47 Mwe in Polatlı, Ankara, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erdemir awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Şanlıurfa

09 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Kar-Demir Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

29 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

22 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build another solar power plant in Osmaniye

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Ankara

15 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Kars

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Habas plans to expand presence with Ilhanlar Haddecilik acquisition

06 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tezcan Galvaniz gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Izmir

01 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Ekinciler gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

20 Jun | Steel News