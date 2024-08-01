Turkey’s Tezcan Galvaniz gets environmental approval for solar power plant in Izmir

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that Turkey-based Tezcan Galvanizli Yapı Elemanları A.Ş.’s solar power plant project in Dikili, Izmir, has received approval following the environmental impact assessment of the project.

The total investment cost of the project amounts to TRY 980 million ($29.56 million). A total of 86,985 photovoltaic solar panels and 150 inverters will be installed for the project. The lifespan of the power plant will be 25 years and the construction works are expected to be completed within six months.