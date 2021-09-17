Turkey’s steel export value may exceed $20 billion this year

Friday, 17 September 2021 15:39:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Speaking at the “Leaders of Steel Exports” award ceremony organized by the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB), the association’s chairman Adnan Aslan stated that the Turkish steel industry has grown by diversifying its export markets and that the country’s steel export value in the first eight months of this year has exceeded the total of the previous year. In the first eight months this year, Turkey’s steel export value was $13.2 billion, while it was $12.6 billion in 2020. On volume basis, Turkey’s steel exports totaled 15.3 million mt in the given period, compared to 20.3 million mt in 2020.

“We anticipate that we will close the year with a great record. We calculate that we will reach 23-24 million mt in volume and $20-22 billion in value. Our industry is the fourth-largest export sector of our country following automotive, textile and chemistry. However, with our export value, we lost the first place to the automotive sector in August by a small margin. We increased our share in Turkey’s exports to over 10 percent again. Our aim is to reach first place in September,” Uğur Dalbeler, CIB vice president, said.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkey’s deputy minister of commerce Rıza Tuna Turagay stated that the Turkish steel industry can achieve great success this year despite the difficult times it has been through caused by the trade policies implemented by the US and the EU.

Saying that Turkey will become the biggest investor in Europe with investments that will come into effect in a short time, İsmail Gülle, Turkish Exporters Assembly president, stated, “The success we achieved in August will go down in history with the figures to come in September.”

At the ceremony, where 121 awards were distributed in total, the first three steel companies that achieved the highest exports in all products in 2019 and 2020 were HABAŞ, İÇDAŞ and DİLER.