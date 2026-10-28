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TUIK: Turkey's steel export value up 4.2 percent in Jan-Sept 2026

Wednesday, 28 October 2026 11:51:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 25.8 percent to $5.16 billion compared to September 2025. In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit went up by 5.7 percent year on year to $70.97 billion.

In September, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $972.12 million, up by 4.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 3.2 percent year on year, amounting to $854.11 million.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was up by 4.2 percent to $8.45 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 0.9 percent to $7.24 billion, both year on year.

Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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