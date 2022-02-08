Turkey’s steel export value increases by 77.4% in 2021

Tuesday, 08 February 2022 17:19:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In 2021, Turkey’s steel export value came to $22.4 billion, up by 77.4 percent year on year, according to the Turkish Steel Exporters’ Association (CIB). In addition, in January this year the country’s steel export value totaled $1.63 million, hitting a monthly record, making the steel sector the third largest exporting industry in Turkey.

According to the CIB statement, while the Turkish steel industry continued its exports to traditional markets throughout 2021, it took an active role in the Far East and Southeast Asian markets by taking advantage of the absence from the export markets of China, the world’s largest steel player which focused on meeting local demand. The Turkish steel industry also gained a significant share in Latin America.

“Although we think that the obstacles in the world steel trade will ease a little further. We also predict that protectionism will shift to other areas. In the Turkish steel industry, we believe that, in order to be ready for the future and to ensure that our successes are sustainable in the coming years, we should determine a serious strategy and implement the necessary regulations as soon as possible,” Adnan Aslan, CIB president, said. “The impacts of price hikes in raw materials and energy on our costs have reached very serious dimensions. In the new period, we will develop projects to minimize these problems. The issue of carbon emissions will also be one of our important agenda items. We will do our best to meet our country’s commitment to achieve carbon emission targets by 2050,” he added regarding Turkey’s dependence on foreign sources for energy and raw material supply.