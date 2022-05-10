Turkey’s rebar exports up 3.9 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 13:34:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,511 metric tons, up 26.1 percent compared to February and increasing by 11.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $499.1 million, increasing by 30.7 percent compared to February and up 44.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.73 million metric tons, up 3.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.23 billion, increasing by 41.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 368,414 metric tons, up 48.5 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 263,799 metric tons and Canada with 114,792 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-March 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 368,414 248,104 48.49 94,794 60,967 55.48 Yemen 263,799 171,543 53.78 106,147 54,340 95.34 Canada 114,792 - - 62,421 ­- - USA 93,006 65,786 41.38 60,125 25,167 138.90 Albania 82,007 29,059 182.21 27,910 13,237 110.85 Romania 68,222 16,477 314.04 55,618 1,450 3735.72 Singapore 56,546 190,291 -70.28 56,546 51,876 9 Jamaica 47,455 44,532 6.56 - - - Chile 46,653 14,255 227.27 9,693 - - Lebanon 38,571 35,827 7.66 8,994 5,442 65.27

