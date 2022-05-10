﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports up 3.9 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 10 May 2022 13:34:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,511 metric tons, up 26.1 percent compared to February and increasing by 11.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $499.1 million, increasing by 30.7 percent compared to February and up 44.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.73 million metric tons, up 3.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.23 billion, increasing by 41.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 368,414 metric tons, up 48.5 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 263,799 metric tons and Canada with 114,792 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-March 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

368,414

248,104

48.49

94,794

60,967

55.48

Yemen

263,799

171,543

53.78

106,147

54,340

95.34

Canada

114,792

-

-

62,421

­-

-

USA

93,006

65,786

41.38

60,125

25,167

138.90

Albania

82,007

29,059

182.21

27,910

13,237

110.85

Romania

68,222

16,477

314.04

55,618

1,450

3735.72

Singapore

56,546

190,291

-70.28

56,546

51,876

9

Jamaica

47,455

44,532

6.56

-

-

-

Chile

46,653

14,255

227.27

9,693

-

-

Lebanon

38,571

35,827

7.66

8,994

5,442

65.27

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below:


Tags: rebar longs Turkey Europe steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

