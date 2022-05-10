Turkey’s rebar exports up 3.9 percent in January-March

In March this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 686,511 metric tons, up 26.1 percent compared to February and increasing by 11.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $499.1 million, increasing by 30.7 percent compared to February and up 44.7 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.73 million metric tons, up 3.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.23 billion, increasing by 41.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 368,414 metric tons, up 48.5 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 263,799 metric tons and Canada with 114,792 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-March 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-March 2022
|
January-March 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
March 2022
|
March 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
368,414
|
248,104
|
48.49
|
94,794
|
60,967
|
55.48
|
Yemen
|
263,799
|
171,543
|
53.78
|
106,147
|
54,340
|
95.34
|
Canada
|
114,792
|
-
|
-
|
62,421
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
93,006
|
65,786
|
41.38
|
60,125
|
25,167
|
138.90
|
Albania
|
82,007
|
29,059
|
182.21
|
27,910
|
13,237
|
110.85
|
Romania
|
68,222
|
16,477
|
314.04
|
55,618
|
1,450
|
3735.72
|
Singapore
|
56,546
|
190,291
|
-70.28
|
56,546
|
51,876
|
9
|
Jamaica
|
47,455
|
44,532
|
6.56
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chile
|
46,653
|
14,255
|
227.27
|
9,693
|
-
|
-
|
Lebanon
|
38,571
|
35,827
|
7.66
|
8,994
|
5,442
|
65.27
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-March period this year are presented below: