Turkey’s rebar exports down 21.8 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 14:45:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 271,360 metric tons, down 26.2 percent compared to October and by 40.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $182.37 million, declining by 27.3 percent compared to October and by 42.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 5.18 million metric tons, down 21.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.81 billion, moving down by 9.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 962,553 metric tons, down 4.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 634,853 metric tons and the US with 341,142 metric tons.

Turkey’s top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2022: