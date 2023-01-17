﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports down 21.8 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 17 January 2023 14:45:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 271,360 metric tons, down 26.2 percent compared to October and by 40.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $182.37 million, declining by 27.3 percent compared to October and by 42.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 5.18 million metric tons, down 21.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.81 billion, moving down by 9.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 962,553 metric tons, down 4.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 634,853 metric tons and the US with 341,142 metric tons.

Turkey’s top 10 rebar export destinations in January-November 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

962,553

1,009,223

-4.62

97,646

99,912

-2.27

Yemen

634,853

839,320

-24.36

33,837

92,373

-63.37

US

341,142

223,944

+52.33

-

-

-

Canada

240,639

260,870

-7,76

-

-

-

Albania

211,863

115,760

+83.02

7,947

18,866

-57.88

Senegal

161,128

172,738

-6.72

24,108

19,917

+21.04

Jamaica

160,409

178,084

-9.93

-

8,325

-

UK

145,872

33,751

+332.20

6,574

4,913

+33.81

Romania

142,826

99,688

+43.27

-

-

-

Peru

136,268

284,796

-52.15

7,624

-

-

 


