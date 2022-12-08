Turkey’s rebar exports down 20.2 percent in January-October

Thursday, 08 December 2022 13:31:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 373,159 metric tons, down 25.8 percent compared to September and by 40.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $253.38 million, declining by 25.0 percent compared to September and by 41.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 4.92 million metric tons, down 20.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.63 billion, moving down by 6.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 864,951 metric tons, down 4.9 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 602,308 metric tons and the US with 341,255 metric tons.

Turkey’s top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2022 January-October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) October 2022 October 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 864,951 909,311 -4.9 78,816 126,164 -37.5 Yemen 602,308 746,947 -19.4 64,065 87,356 -26.7 US 341,255 223,944 +52.4 10,236 16,455 -37.8 Canada 240,734 260,870 -7.7 2,270 61,547 -96.3 Albania 203,916 96,894 +110.5 7,780 18,667 -58.3 Jamaica 160,938 169,760 -5.2 20,513 30,923 -33.7 Romania 142,824 99,688 +43.3 - - - UK 140,878 28,838 +388.5 10,546 7,316 +44.1 Senegal 137,073 152,821 -10.3 8,191 35,195 -76.7 Peru 128,644 284,796 -54.8 25,628 309 +91.7

Turkey’s main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below: