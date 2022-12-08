﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports down 20.2 percent in January-October

Thursday, 08 December 2022 13:31:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 373,159 metric tons, down 25.8 percent compared to September and by 40.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $253.38 million, declining by 25.0 percent compared to September and by 41.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 4.92 million metric tons, down 20.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.63 billion, moving down by 6.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 864,951 metric tons, down 4.9 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 602,308 metric tons and the US with 341,255 metric tons.

Turkey’s top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2022

January-October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2022

October 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

864,951

909,311

-4.9

78,816

126,164

-37.5

Yemen

602,308

746,947

-19.4

64,065

87,356

-26.7

US

341,255

223,944

+52.4

10,236

16,455

-37.8

Canada

240,734

260,870

-7.7

2,270

61,547

-96.3

Albania

203,916

96,894

+110.5

7,780

18,667

-58.3

Jamaica

160,938

169,760

-5.2

20,513

30,923

-33.7

Romania

142,824

99,688

+43.3

-

-

-

UK

140,878

28,838

+388.5

10,546

7,316

+44.1

Senegal

137,073

152,821

-10.3

8,191

35,195

-76.7

Peru

128,644

284,796

-54.8

25,628

309

+91.7

Turkey’s main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below:


