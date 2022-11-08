Turkey’s rebar exports down 17.8 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 13:34:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 507,660 metric tons, down 12.3 percent compared to August and decreasing by 29.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $340.24 million, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to August and down 35.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.55 million metric tons, down 17.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.38 billion, decreasing by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 786,321 metric tons, up 0.4 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 538,626 metric tons and the US with 331,263 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 786,321 783,147 0.41 88,413 87,251 1.33 Yemen 538,626 659,591 -18.34 52,095 81,847 -36.35 USA 331,263 207,488 59.65 5,941 44,209 -86.56 Canada 241,208 199,323 21.01 29,694 56,097 -47.07 Albania 196,162 78,227 150.76 30,820 7,774 296.45 Romania 142,883 99,688 43.33 27,613 40,130 -31.19 Jamaica 140,791 138,836 1.41 9,360 24,548 -61.87 UK 130,332 21,522 505.58 16,473 - - Senegal 128,883 117,626 9.57 901 12,787 -92.95 Singapore 109,147 625,014 -82.54 - 41,712 -

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: