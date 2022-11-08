Turkey’s rebar exports down 17.8 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 507,660 metric tons, down 12.3 percent compared to August and decreasing by 29.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $340.24 million, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to August and down 35.0 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.55 million metric tons, down 17.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.38 billion, decreasing by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 786,321 metric tons, up 0.4 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 538,626 metric tons and the US with 331,263 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2022
|
January-September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2022
|
September 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
786,321
|
783,147
|
0.41
|
88,413
|
87,251
|
1.33
|
Yemen
|
538,626
|
659,591
|
-18.34
|
52,095
|
81,847
|
-36.35
|
USA
|
331,263
|
207,488
|
59.65
|
5,941
|
44,209
|
-86.56
|
Canada
|
241,208
|
199,323
|
21.01
|
29,694
|
56,097
|
-47.07
|
Albania
|
196,162
|
78,227
|
150.76
|
30,820
|
7,774
|
296.45
|
Romania
|
142,883
|
99,688
|
43.33
|
27,613
|
40,130
|
-31.19
|
Jamaica
|
140,791
|
138,836
|
1.41
|
9,360
|
24,548
|
-61.87
|
UK
|
130,332
|
21,522
|
505.58
|
16,473
|
-
|
-
|
Senegal
|
128,883
|
117,626
|
9.57
|
901
|
12,787
|
-92.95
|
Singapore
|
109,147
|
625,014
|
-82.54
|
-
|
41,712
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: