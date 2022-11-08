﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports down 17.8 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 13:34:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 507,660 metric tons, down 12.3 percent compared to August and decreasing by 29.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $340.24 million, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to August and down 35.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.55 million metric tons, down 17.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.38 billion, decreasing by 1.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 786,321 metric tons, up 0.4 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 538,626 metric tons and the US with 331,263 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

786,321

783,147

0.41

88,413

87,251

1.33

Yemen

538,626

659,591

-18.34

52,095

81,847

-36.35

USA

331,263

207,488

59.65

5,941

44,209

-86.56

Canada

241,208

199,323

21.01

29,694

56,097

-47.07

Albania

196,162

78,227

150.76

30,820

7,774

296.45

Romania

142,883

99,688

43.33

27,613

40,130

-31.19

Jamaica

140,791

138,836

1.41

9,360

24,548

-61.87

UK

130,332

21,522

505.58

16,473

-

-

Senegal

128,883

117,626

9.57

901

12,787

-92.95

Singapore

109,147

625,014

-82.54

-

41,712

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

US import rebar market maintains downtrend

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Indian rebar prices continue to soften as producers want to push sales volumes   

08 Nov | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices rise gradually amid cautiously improving mood

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic spot rebar prices mostly fall as week begins

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales fall in October amid weak demand

07 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Icdas revises its longs prices  

07 Nov | Longs and Billet

Rebar prices in Asia keep declining, outlook not very optimistic

04 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

04 Nov | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 3.0% in late Oct

04 Nov | Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Oct 24-30

04 Nov | Steel News