Turkey’s rebar exports down 17.5 percent in January-July

Monday, 05 September 2022 16:10:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 380,077 metric tons, down 18.3 percent compared to June and decreasing by 33.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $285.33 million, decreasing by 27.4 percent compared to June and down 25.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.47 million metric tons, down 17.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.66 billion, increasing by 7.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 613,739 metric tons, up 5.66 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 402,806 metric tons and the US with 278,099 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

613,739

580,881

5.66

40,927

78,874

-48.11

Yemen

402,806

510,285

-21.06

6,000

65,525

-90.84

USA

278,099

153,466

81.21

71,515

43,025

66.22

Canada

191,516

107,709

77.81

12,748

29,575

-56.90

Albania

139,855

68,602

103.86

27,240

13,081

108.24

Jamaica

120,962

106,608

13.46

29,366

28,069

4.62

Romania

115,270

59,558

93.54

-

5,655

-

UK

102,852

9,569

974.85

6,000

9,510

-36.91

Senegal

88,734

70,769

25.39

10,687

-

-

Peru

83,334

271,855

-69.35

-

13,400

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


