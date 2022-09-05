Turkey’s rebar exports down 17.5 percent in January-July

Monday, 05 September 2022 16:10:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 380,077 metric tons, down 18.3 percent compared to June and decreasing by 33.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $285.33 million, decreasing by 27.4 percent compared to June and down 25.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.47 million metric tons, down 17.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.66 billion, increasing by 7.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 613,739 metric tons, up 5.66 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 402,806 metric tons and the US with 278,099 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-July 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 613,739 580,881 5.66 40,927 78,874 -48.11 Yemen 402,806 510,285 -21.06 6,000 65,525 -90.84 USA 278,099 153,466 81.21 71,515 43,025 66.22 Canada 191,516 107,709 77.81 12,748 29,575 -56.90 Albania 139,855 68,602 103.86 27,240 13,081 108.24 Jamaica 120,962 106,608 13.46 29,366 28,069 4.62 Romania 115,270 59,558 93.54 - 5,655 - UK 102,852 9,569 974.85 6,000 9,510 -36.91 Senegal 88,734 70,769 25.39 10,687 - - Peru 83,334 271,855 -69.35 - 13,400 -

