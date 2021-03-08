﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 9.9 percent in January

Monday, 08 March 2021 16:06:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 507,727 metric tons, down 18.9 percent compared to December and decreasing by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $250.74 million, decreasing by 13.4 percent compared to December and up 4.1 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 96,668 metric tons, up 11.12 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Hong Kong with 57,000 metric tons and Yemen with 56,326 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2021

January 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

96,668

86,995

11.12

Hong Kong

57,000

-

-

Yemen

56,326

138,533

-59.34

Peru

54,745

-

-

Singapore

42,364

40,672

4.16

Jamaica

24,354

15,272

59.47

Lebanon

22,020

7,757

183.87

Brunei Darussalam

15,000

-

-

Ethiopia

13,392

49,281

-72.83

USA

10,408

58,033

-82.07

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January are presented below:


Tags: Turkey  steelmaking  Europe  longs  imp/exp statistics  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Mar

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 8.3 percent in January
02  Mar

TCUD: Turkey’s steel sector needs to take measures to cut imports
02  Mar

Turkey’s Kaptan to expand product portfolio with new wire rod mill
09  Feb

Turkey's CRC imports up 8.1 percent in 2020
08  Feb

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.3 percent in 2020