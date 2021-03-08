Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 9.9 percent in January

Monday, 08 March 2021 16:06:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 507,727 metric tons, down 18.9 percent compared to December and decreasing by 9.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $250.74 million, decreasing by 13.4 percent compared to December and up 4.1 percent year on year.

In January, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 96,668 metric tons, up 11.12 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Hong Kong with 57,000 metric tons and Yemen with 56,326 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January:

Country Amount (mt) January 2021 January 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 96,668 86,995 11.12 Hong Kong 57,000 - - Yemen 56,326 138,533 -59.34 Peru 54,745 - - Singapore 42,364 40,672 4.16 Jamaica 24,354 15,272 59.47 Lebanon 22,020 7,757 183.87 Brunei Darussalam 15,000 - - Ethiopia 13,392 49,281 -72.83 USA 10,408 58,033 -82.07

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in January are presented below: