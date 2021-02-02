Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 0.4 percent in 2020

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 626,216 metric tons, up 1.7 percent compared to November and increasing by 28.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $289.49 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to November and up 40.9 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.66 million metric tons, down 0.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.44 billion, decreasing by 5.9 percent compared to 2019.
In 2020, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 912,160 metric tons, up 0.63 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 861,835 metric tons and Hong Kong with 629,177 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
December 2020
|
December 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
912,160
|
906,482
|
0.63
|
75,260
|
105,825
|
-28.88
|
Yemen
|
861,835
|
1,002,973
|
-14.07
|
26,140
|
155,637
|
-83.20
|
Hong Kong
|
629,177
|
214,700
|
193.05
|
96,291
|
-
|
-
|
US
|
497,481
|
106,424
|
367.45
|
113,725
|
22,480
|
405.89
|
Singapore
|
289,292
|
586,087
|
-50.64
|
55,050
|
1,190
|
4526.05
|
Lebanon
|
169,484
|
126,712
|
33.76
|
23,410
|
8,052
|
190.74
|
Ethiopia
|
168,012
|
309,170
|
-45.66
|
11,395
|
35,319
|
-67.74
|
Iraq
|
161,224
|
113,733
|
41.76
|
25,845
|
7,801
|
231.30
|
Djibouti
|
121,569
|
176,476
|
-31.11
|
3,435
|
27,095
|
-87.32
|
Syria
|
116,274
|
7,218
|
1510.89
|
12,465
|
1,084
|
1049.91
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in 2020 are presented below: