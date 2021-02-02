﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 0.4 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:49:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 626,216 metric tons, up 1.7 percent compared to November and increasing by 28.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $289.49 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to November and up 40.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.66 million metric tons, down 0.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.44 billion, decreasing by 5.9 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 912,160 metric tons, up 0.63 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 861,835 metric tons and Hong Kong with 629,177 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

912,160

906,482

0.63

75,260

105,825

-28.88

Yemen

861,835

1,002,973

-14.07

26,140

155,637

-83.20

Hong Kong

629,177

214,700

193.05

96,291

-

-

US

497,481

106,424

367.45

113,725

22,480

405.89

Singapore

289,292

586,087

-50.64

55,050

1,190

4526.05

Lebanon

169,484

126,712

33.76

23,410

8,052

190.74

Ethiopia

168,012

309,170

-45.66

11,395

35,319

-67.74

Iraq

161,224

113,733

41.76

25,845

7,801

231.30

Djibouti

121,569

176,476

-31.11

3,435

27,095

-87.32

Syria

116,274

7,218

1510.89

12,465

1,084

1049.91

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in 2020 are presented below:


Tags: rebar  steelmaking  longs  Europe  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Jan

Turkey's CRC imports up 12.6 percent in January-November
21  Jan

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 4.2 percent in January-November
20  Jan

Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.6 percent in January-November
19  Jan

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 33.5 percent in January-November
18  Jan

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 2.8 percent in January-November