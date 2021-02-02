Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 0.4 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 15:49:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 626,216 metric tons, up 1.7 percent compared to November and increasing by 28.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $289.49 million, increasing by 5.9 percent compared to November and up 40.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 5.66 million metric tons, down 0.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.44 billion, decreasing by 5.9 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 912,160 metric tons, up 0.63 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 861,835 metric tons and Hong Kong with 629,177 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in 2020:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Y-o-y change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 912,160 906,482 0.63 75,260 105,825 -28.88 Yemen 861,835 1,002,973 -14.07 26,140 155,637 -83.20 Hong Kong 629,177 214,700 193.05 96,291 - - US 497,481 106,424 367.45 113,725 22,480 405.89 Singapore 289,292 586,087 -50.64 55,050 1,190 4526.05 Lebanon 169,484 126,712 33.76 23,410 8,052 190.74 Ethiopia 168,012 309,170 -45.66 11,395 35,319 -67.74 Iraq 161,224 113,733 41.76 25,845 7,801 231.30 Djibouti 121,569 176,476 -31.11 3,435 27,095 -87.32 Syria 116,274 7,218 1510.89 12,465 1,084 1049.91

