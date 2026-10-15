Turkey's pig iron imports up 20.9 percent in January-August 2026, Russia's share increases

In August this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 163,515 metric tons, down by 48.0 percent compared to July and up by 92.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $68.55 million, decreasing by 44.7 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 126.2 percent year on year.

In the first eight months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.80 million mt, up 20.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 24.8 percent to $678.09 million, both year on year.

Turkey's pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Imports from Russia increased by 42.9 percent year on year to 1.59 million mt, accounting for the vast majority of Turkey's total pig iron imports and further strengthening the country's position as by far the largest supplier. Imports from India rose by 59.1 percent to 87,500 mt, while imports from Ukraine increased by 88.3 percent to 83,160 mt. By contrast, imports from Kazakhstan fell by 81.0 percent to 24,945 mt and imports from South Africa decreased by 40.7 percent to 13,054 mt. Shipments from Germany fell to less than 1 mt from 55,997 mt in the same period last year.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change

(%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,591,427 1,113,587 42.9 118,937 73,855 61.0 India 87,500 55,000 59.1 36,550 - - Ukraine 83,160 44,160 88.3 - - - Kazakhstan 24,945 131,545 -81.0 - 1,000 - S. Africa 13,054 22,000 -40.7 8,028 10,000 -19.7

Shares in Turkey's pig iron imports - January-August 2026