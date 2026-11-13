Turkey's pig iron imports rise 9.6 percent in January-September despite sharp September drop

In September this year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 33,032 metric tons, down by 79.8 percent compared to August and down by 81.9 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $14.17 million, decreasing by 79.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 77.2 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of the year, Turkey's pig iron imports amounted to 1.83 million mt, up 9.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 14.3 percent to $692.26 million, both year on year.

Turkey's pig iron imports - Last 12 months

Imports from Russia increased by 25.0 percent year on year to 1.62 million mt, accounting for the vast majority of Turkey's total pig iron imports and keeping the country by far the largest supplier. Imports from India rose by 59.1 percent to 87,500 mt, while imports from Ukraine increased by 88.3 percent to 83,160 mt. By contrast, imports from Kazakhstan fell by 81.0 percent to 24,945 mt and imports from South Africa decreased by 40.7 percent to 13,054 mt. Saudi Arabia entered the supplier list with 3,934 mt, while shipments from Germany remained negligible compared with 55,997 mt in the same period last year. September marked a sharp slowdown, with total imports falling by 79.8 percent month on month and by 81.9 percent year on year, while Russian shipments dropped by 84.1 percent year on year to 29,099 mt. As a result, cumulative import growth slowed from 20.9 percent in January-August to 9.6 percent in January-September.

Turkey's pig iron import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change

(%) September 2026 September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,620,526 1,296,438 25.0 29,099 182,852 -84.1 India 87,500 55,000 59.1 - - - Ukraine 83,160 44,160 88.3 - - - Kazakhstan 24,945 131,545 -81.0 - - - S. Africa 13,054 22,000 -40.7 - - - Saudi Arabia 3,934 - - 3,934 - - Germany <1 55,997 - - - -

Shares in Turkey's pig iron imports - January-September 2026