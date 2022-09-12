Turkey’s Oyak Renault suspends production again amid semiconductor chip shortage

Monday, 12 September 2022 10:57:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

French automaker Renault’s Turkey-based subsidiary Oyak Renault has announced that it suspended production at some of its units on September 8 due to the semiconductor chip supply shortage faced by the automotive industry.

The company will restart production at the MM11 assembly line and the cast house department on September 13, while production at the vehicle factory directorate department and at the chassis assembly and battery assembly lines will restart on September 15.

The company had also previously suspended production on March 28-April 4 this year.