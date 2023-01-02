Turkey’s Oyak Renault halts production amid semiconductor chip shortage

Monday, 02 January 2023 10:39:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

French automaker Renault’s Turkey-based subsidiary Oyak Renault has announced that it suspended production at some of its units on December 31 due to the semiconductor chip supply shortage faced by the automotive industry.

Production at the MM11 assembly line and the cast house department, which restarted today, January 2, will stop on January 4 and January 5, respectively, and will restart on January 9.

The company will restart production at the vehicle factory directorate department and at the chassis assembly and battery assembly lines on January 11.

The company had also previously suspended production on September 8-15 last year due to the same reason.