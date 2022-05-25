﻿
Turkey’s Isdemir commissions coke battery No. 3, produces first coke

Wednesday, 25 May 2022 12:02:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based integrated flat and long product producer Isdemir has announced that, as part of its energy efficiency-oriented investments, it has completed the modernization works of coke battery No. 3 and commissioned the battery.

With the given battery, the company aims to increase the sales volume of by-products, save energy in the use of natural gas, and prevent imports by increasing the production of metallurgical coke.

Isdemir produced the first coke production in coke battery No. 3, which has an annual capacity of 500,000 mt. The battery is designed to operate with coke gas and mixed gas.

According to the statement, Isdemir continues to work to complete its ongoing investments in the blast furnace No. 1 and vacuum degassing facility.


