 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Isdemir to increase port capacity

Tuesday, 06 August 2024 11:52:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its port capacity increase project in Hatay has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

With an investment cost of TRY 8.47 million ($253.53 million), it is planned to increase the annual port handling capacity from 20 million mt to 25.7 million mt. In addition, with the planned capacity increase, ships with a capacity of 220,000 mt dwt, compared to 200,000 dwt, will be able to dock. The construction and permit processes of the project are planned to be completed in 42 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Isdemir 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

21 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plants in Diyarbakir and Çorum

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group to decarbonize steel production by 2050

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s İsdemir to build solar power plant in Çorum

30 Jun | Steel News

Isdemir awaits environmental approval for capacity increase project

19 Jul | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir continues solar power plant projects

19 Jul | Steel News

EIA processes begin for solar power plants of Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir

21 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plants in Diyarbakir and Çorum

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group to decarbonize steel production by 2050

11 Jan | Steel News