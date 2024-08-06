Turkey’s Isdemir to increase port capacity

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its port capacity increase project in Hatay has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

With an investment cost of TRY 8.47 million ($253.53 million), it is planned to increase the annual port handling capacity from 20 million mt to 25.7 million mt. In addition, with the planned capacity increase, ships with a capacity of 220,000 mt dwt, compared to 200,000 dwt, will be able to dock. The construction and permit processes of the project are planned to be completed in 42 months.