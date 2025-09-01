Turkey’s İsdemir secures environmental approval for port expansion in Hatay

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that it has granted approval to domestic steelmaker İskenderun Demir Çelik A.Ş. (İsdemir) for its port capacity expansion project in Hatay, following a successful environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Project details and investment

Under the TRY 8.47 billion ($205.98 million) investment, İsdemir will be able to increase its annual port handling capacity from 20 million mt to 25.7 million mt. Additionally, the port will now accommodate ships of up to 220,000 dwt, compared to the current 200,000 dwt limit.

Environmental and safety measures

To minimize environmental impacts, İsdemir has adopted several measures, including careful selection of fill material, dust and emission control systems, waste management and noise reduction plans, marine pollution prevention measures and ecological protection strategies.

Economic contribution

The project is expected to create new jobs for the local community, enhance regional and national economic growth and Increase Turkey’s foreign trade capacity through Hatay’s strategic location.

The new port facilities are scheduled to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2028.