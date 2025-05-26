Turkey’s Erdemir and Isdemir commission new investments for sustainable growth

Turkish steel producers Erdemir and Isdemir, parts of OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group, have completed and commissioned two major investments in line with their sustainable growth and Net Zero Roadmap targets.

According to statements published on Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform, Erdemir has commissioned its renovated coke battery No. 4 to balance coke production, improve environmental performance, reduce import dependency, and lower costs. The battery No. 4, which replaces the batteries No. 1 and No. 2, has an annual production capacity of 800,000 mt

Meanwhile, Isdemir has commissioned its new blast furnace No. 1 with an annual production capacity of 2.8 million mt of liquid raw iron. The furnace, which has become Turkey’s largest capacity furnace, will enable the company to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and contribute to sustainable production. The new furnace No. 1 was constructed by redesigning the old blast furnace No. 1, which began production in 1975 and produced a total of 16.33 million mt of liquid raw iron by May 19, 2016, using state-of-the-art technology. The number of tuyeres in the blast furnace No. 1 has increased from 16 to 32, and the number of casting holes has risen to four from one, making the production process faster and more efficient. Additionally, the new blast furnace has achieved an electricity generation capacity of 13.5 MW with its advanced energy conversion system.