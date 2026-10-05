Turkey's Isdemir develops high-quality steel production for defense industry and electrical steel

Murat Yalçıntaş, OYAK general manager, who visited Isdemir's plant in Iskenderun and met with employees on the occasion of the company's 56th anniversary, stated that İsdemir is one of the strategic companies supporting the production strength of the OYAK ecosystem.

Mr. Yalçıntaş stated that the slabs used in the plates produced by Erdemir for Turkey's National Aircraft Carrier (MUGEM) are supplied by İsdemir. İsdemir also has the capability to produce high-quality steels used in the construction of Turkey's National Ship (MİLGEM) and for armored land platforms.

He also stated that the high-strength HY-100 steel used in Turkey's National Submarine (MİLDEN) Project is produced domestically by combining the production capabilities of OYAK companies Erdemir and Miilux. The raw material for the steel is produced by Erdemir, while the critical heat treatment processes required to achieve the necessary mechanical properties are carried out at Miilux's facilities.

In addition, the new vacuum treatment plant commissioned at İsdemir produces special-grade steel suitable for electrical steel production by reducing the nitrogen and carbon content in the steel. The product is subsequently processed into electrical steel used in electric vehicle motors, generators and transformers. With new investments, the company aims to achieve a thickness of 0.1 mm in electrical steel. “Once we achieve this target, we will be among the limited number of countries in the world capable of producing steel of this quality and thickness,” Mr. Yalçıntaş said.

New 2.8 million mt blast furnace commissioned in 2025

As part of investments in Isdemir's production infrastructure, its new-generation No. 1 blast furnace, with an annual production capacity of 2.8 million mt, was commissioned in 2025. The facility is equipped with technologies designed to achieve high efficiency and energy savings.

During the same period, İsdemir also continued investments aimed at developing its port infrastructure, improving energy efficiency and expanding the use of automation and robotics.

İsdemir serves various industries with annual production capacities of 3.5 million mt of flat products, 600,000 mt of wire rod and 2.5 million mt of billets.

Continuing its investments in line with OYAK's 2030 vision, the company stated that it will focus on strengthening Türkiye's position in steel production and contributing to the region's industrial strength in the coming period.