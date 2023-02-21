Turkey’s Isdemir to restart production gradually after earthquakes

Tuesday, 21 February 2023 12:33:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Isdemir has announced that the works carried out at its plants in order to restart production after the earthquakes which hit southeastern Turkey on February 6 are continuing. The company plans to restart production gradually and in a controlled manner after these works are completed.

The company stated that inspection works are continuing to determine the financial extent of the damage caused by the earthquakes and that the amount of damage will not affect its financial results significantly. Meanwhile, the company’s earthquake-related damages are covered by insurance.

On February 13, Isdemir announced that production was suspended until the due diligence inspections were completed.

Meanwhile, MMK Metalurji, Turkey-based subsidiary of Russian flat steel producer MMK, has stated that it has completed its inspection works and that its plant located in Dortyol, Hatay, has not been seriously damaged, as SteelOrbis previously reported. According to its official statement, MMK will follow the several stages of its plan to restore production.