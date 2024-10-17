Turkey’s Has Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Has Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Muradiye, Van, in eastern Turkey, has been examined and that the details of the project have been released for the public to express its views.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 180.84 million ($5.28 million), a total of 21,640 bifacial double glass module panels with 555 Wp power and one inverter with 9,000 kWe will be installed. The power plant will be built with a capacity of 9 MWe. The construction of the project is planned to last 12 months and provide employment for 30 people.