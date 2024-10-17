 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Has Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

Thursday, 17 October 2024 12:06:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Has Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Muradiye, Van, in eastern Turkey, has been examined and that the details of the project have been released for the public to express its views.

Within the scope of the project entailing an investment cost of TRY 180.84 million ($5.28 million), a total of 21,640 bifacial double glass module panels with 555 Wp power and one inverter with 9,000 kWe will be installed. The power plant will be built with a capacity of 9 MWe. The construction of the project is planned to last 12 months and provide employment for 30 people.


Tags: Turkey Europe Investments Production 

Similar articles

Turkey’s İçdaş to build solar power plant in Kütahya

10 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer continues drilling works for geothermal power plant project

04 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Yazıcı Demir Çelik continues solar power investments

24 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Erdemir awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Şanlıurfa

09 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s Kar-Demir Çelik to build solar power plant in Van

29 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Isdemir to build solar power plant in Şanlıurfa

22 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Tosyalı to build another solar power plant in Osmaniye

21 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Habaş awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Ankara

15 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Kars

07 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Habas plans to expand presence with Ilhanlar Haddecilik acquisition

06 Aug | Steel News