Turkey’s Diler Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Kars

Wednesday, 07 August 2024 10:49:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made Turkish steelmaker Diler Demir Çelik Endüstrisi ve Ticaret A.Ş. for its solar power plant project in Kars has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment and public opinion processes have begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 1.79 billion ($53.21 million), a total of 236,685 photovoltaic panels will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 100 MWe is expected to generate 230.99 million kWh of energy per year.

The construction of the plant is scheduled to be completed within 17 months.


Tags: Turkey Europe Production Investments 

