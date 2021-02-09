﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports up 8.1 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:53:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 11.9 percent month on month to 35,505 mt, down 37.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $22.40 million, decreasing by 5.5 percent compared to November and down 24.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 690,912 metric tons, up 8.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $364.23 million, decreasing by 5.0 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 413,347 mt, up 26.48 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given year, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 66,314 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Change (%)

Russia

413,347

326,799

26.48

24,272

28,211

-13.96

Belgium

66,314

65,533

1.19

1,146

11,285

-89.84

South Korea

56,719

15,012

277.82

1,437

3,426

-58.06

China

38,482

15,271

151.99

-

-

-

Romania

32,258

64,975

-50.35

707

3,007

-76.49

Netherlands

21,926

22,741

-3.58

1,380

1,823

-24.30

Italy

18,504

43,956

-57.90

3,370

3,677

-8.35

Ukraine

15,957

12,437

28.30

319

717

-55.51

Sweden

4,787

5,303

-9.73

859

350

145.43

Austria

4,177

1,122

272.28

491

-

-

Turkey's CRC import sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: imp/exp statistics  crc  flats  Europe  Turkey  steelmaking


