Turkey's CRC imports up 8.1 percent in 2020

Tuesday, 09 February 2021 14:53:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 11.9 percent month on month to 35,505 mt, down 37.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $22.40 million, decreasing by 5.5 percent compared to November and down 24.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 690,912 metric tons, up 8.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $364.23 million, decreasing by 5.0 percent compared to 2019.

In 2020, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 413,347 mt, up 26.48 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given year, Turkey's CRC imports from Belgium totalled 66,314 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Change (%) Russia 413,347 326,799 26.48 24,272 28,211 -13.96 Belgium 66,314 65,533 1.19 1,146 11,285 -89.84 South Korea 56,719 15,012 277.82 1,437 3,426 -58.06 China 38,482 15,271 151.99 - - - Romania 32,258 64,975 -50.35 707 3,007 -76.49 Netherlands 21,926 22,741 -3.58 1,380 1,823 -24.30 Italy 18,504 43,956 -57.90 3,370 3,677 -8.35 Ukraine 15,957 12,437 28.30 319 717 -55.51 Sweden 4,787 5,303 -9.73 859 350 145.43 Austria 4,177 1,122 272.28 491 - -

Turkey's CRC import sources in 2020 can be seen in the graph below: